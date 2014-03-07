Why Is Fashion Important?

First impressions matter. We all know this. In fact, studies show that job interviewers will often decide whether they approve or disapprove of a candidate within the first 30 seconds of the interview; all before the interview questions. The importance of first impressions goes beyond the workplace, they matter for school and social events as well. Therefore, it is extremely important to be on top of your game whenever possible.

How can you create a better first impression? Well, for starters, you need to dress to impress.

We are not saying that you need to be some sort of a fashion expert or enthusiast. We are simply raising the point that one’s choice of style is arguably the most important component of a first impression (click here to better your personality and become more likable). You need to cultivate a style that portrays your mindset and future career goals. This can be difficult, as the world of fashion can be overwhelming. Nonetheless, you should cultivate a style of your own. “Fashion is the buffet, but style is what you put on your plate”. Crafting a unique style is a process. It doesn’t come overnight. And it may also change as you go through life.

But we digress. This article does not focus on how to create an individual style, but rather why fashion is important in the first place:

Assumptions

Again, if we know that people make snap judgments, why not mitigate your risks by dressing the way you want to be perceived? For better or worse, people often assume our capabilities based off of our dress. If you look like a slob, most people are going to assume you are one. And if you look like a hauss, then people will take you more seriously. Obviously, your attire will only take you so far. But why not spend a little more time on your wardrobe if it increases your chance of getting off on the right foot?

Increased Confidence

When you are well dressed, you are raring to go. You feel comfortable, confident, and good about yourself. And if you are extremely presentable and are giving off a positive vibe, you’ll increase your chances of success wherever you may be (school, workplace, social gathering, etc.).

“If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good. If you play good, they pay good.” – Deion Sanders

Attention To Detail

When you begin paying close attention to what you are wearing, you will begin to notice details in other areas of your life. This includes the quality of others’ work and, most importantly, the quality of your own work. This newfound focus can also be applied to your social life such as bettering your ability to recall certain details about someone you recently met. Dressing well is an activity that will eventually result in you becoming more responsible due to gaining a finer perception.

Balance

It should be noted that life is about balance. If you are so much better dressed than everyone else in the room, you become unapproachable. Additionally, if you are looking in the mirror whenever possible or are constantly worried about your hair, you will soon become self-absorbed. Too much of a good thing…

“There’s something ugly about a pretty boy who knows he’s pretty and assumes everyone else know it too.” – Nova Ren Suma

Command Authority

At the end of the day, the number one reason why fashion is important is because it is an opportunity to really own your life. By commanding daily that the world sees you in a certain way, a sharp dressed man quickly realizes his authority. Similarly to a self-fulfilling prophecy, society will soon take notice and you will be climbing the social ladder more quickly than your counterparts that do not give a second thought as to what they are wearing.

