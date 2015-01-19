Five Tips For Sleeping Better

Did you realize that we spend about a third of our life sleeping (yes, you are literally sleeping your life away)? Like most things in life, however, quality is more important than quantity.

Sleeping is very important for many reasons. Lack of sleep can negatively affect your health, productivity, and may even result in a car accident. On the flip side, if you get too much sleep, it can lead to a decline in brain function among other health issues.

As guys in our twenties, we should be shooting for around 7 hours of sleep per night. Again, remember that quality trumps quantity.

In this article will give you five very actionable tips that you can take in order to improve your sleep quality:

Own A Quality Bed

Investing in a quality bed one of the best moves you can make in to increase the quality of your sleep. Old flimsy pillows (check out this top-rated pillow), uncomfortable sheets, and a rock hard mattress will make it almost impossible for you to sleep well.

Again, we spend almost a third of our life sleeping…why wouldn’t you make sure you’ve got proper bedding?

Limit The Screens

This tip may be the most difficult one for you to implement. Especially, if you’re busy working hard and climbing the social ladder. But remember, if you’re not sleeping properly, then your cognitive function (and therefore your work) will suffer.

In order to get quality sleep, it’s important to not look at screens an hour (at the very least!) before bed. This includes TV, computer, and mobile screens. If you can shut down the electronics and read a book before bed, you’ll find that you’ll not only fall asleep more quickly, but you’ll wake up feeling more refreshed.

If you don’t want your computer screen to look like the sun at night, you can download f.lux (it’s free!).

Watch Your Caffeine Intake

Okay, yes this is pretty obvious. But it’s so important that we had to mention it. You should not be consuming caffeine in the afternoon, as it will cause your sleep quality to decline.

Yes, it’s fine to have a cup of coffee (or tea) in the morning, but don’t go overboard.

There’s a type of tea you can drink before going to be that will actually help you fall asleep more quickly. It will naturally soothe your senses and help you achieve better sleep quality.

You can check it out by clicking here.

Exercise (But Not Right Before Bed)

Exercise is an excellent activity that will not only increase your overall lifestyle, but it will also help you sleep better. Exercising in the morning or right after work is the best time.

If you exercise right before sleeping, your heart rate and endorphins will be pumping and will result in difficulty falling asleep.

Need to get back in the gym but don’t know where to start? We got you! Click here for the basics.

Use Your Bed For Sleeping Only

This tip is more psychology than anything, but it’s important to dedicate your bed to sleeping. You shouldn’t be sitting on your bed to watch TV, or finish up your homework. It should simply be the place you sleep on.

If you don’t keep this distinction, your subconcious mind will associate your bed with things other than sleeping. This will in turn make it difficult to achieve high quality sleep.

By simply using your bed for the sole purpose of sleeping, your mind much more at ease when falling asleep.

So there you have it; five quality actionable tips that you can take in order to improve the quality of your slumber.

Have an additional tip you use to fall asleep more quickly or get a better night’s rest? Please leave it in the comments below!