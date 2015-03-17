Mens Casual Fashion: Everything You Need To Know

There’s quite a bit of information regarding mens business formal fashion, but not much about casual fashion. It can be tough to navigate the fine line between too dressy and too casual. It’s not an easy feat to find good looking, inexpensive clothes. This is why we created this guide.

But before we get into the nitty gritty, let’s step back and look at the big picture. There are three things you really need to understand before focusing on the details. The three important guiding factors are: fit, fabric, and style. Fit is important, especially for young men.

Generally, we’re in the best shape of our life…so show it off! You’re only hurting your image by wearing baggy clothing. Even if you’re a bit overweight, nobody looks good swimming in clothing. Make sure you’re wearing properly fitted clothing.

Next, is fabric. The quality of your clothing’s fabric is important (this includes buttons). All the the material that make up your clothing add up; these idiosyncrasies can really shape your personal image and brand. Take note!

And finally, you need to pay attention to the style of your clothing. We all know that fashion is important, so you need to set yourself apart from the crowd. Not bland, not over the top, but curate a look that represents you.

Here are some necessities of mens casual fashion (starting from the ground up):

Shoes

Desert Boots

Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars All Star

Leather Shoes (Loafers)

Socks

Bold/Unique socks

Check out GQ’s How to Match Socks to Your Shoes article.

No-Sock Look (for the spring/summer months)

Pants

Dark Jeans

Chinos

Shirts

T-shirts

Henley Shirts

Sweaters/Cardigans

Accessories

Watches

Go here for a list of inexpensive (under $100) watches

Bracelets

Sunglasses

Outfits for inspiration

