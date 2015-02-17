Want to Be a Billionaire? Listen to These Billionaires’ Quotes (Infographic).

Whether solicited or not, most entrepreneurs (and wantrepreneurs) love sharing advice on how to properly start and/or run a business. There’s no shortage of advice for entrepreneurs.

And while this isn’t inherently bad, you should really consider whom you’re taking advice from. As a general rule of thumb, don’t take advice from someone that you wouldn’t want to switch places with. The major exception to this guideline would be the customer, of course. This is what made Sam Walton over $100 billion dollars (check out his biography here).

Pablo Picasso said, “Good artists borrow; great artists steal.” So whenever possible, take advice from people who are in positions or roles that you hope to be in one day. Stand on the shoulders of giants.

Source: https://www.startups.co/articles/billionaire-advice-entrepreneurs