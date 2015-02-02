Young Professionals + Clothing: 3 Questions You’ve Got To Answer

Whether you’re working at an internship or have landed a full-time position, you should feel confident in your workplace environment. Studies have shown time and time again that being fashionable is will increase confidence. Regardless of the industry you’re working in, you should have a throughout understanding of what to wear at work.

We have listed 3 important questions you really should be able to answer about your work clothes as a young professional:

Young Professional Clothing: One Size Doesn’t Fit All

We’re not simply talking about ‘small’, ‘medium’, or ‘large’ here.

There are certain measurements that you should really know. Here they are:

Your shirt size (sleeve, shoulders, chest, neck, and length)

Your pant size (waist and inseam)

Your shoe and hat size

For a more throughout guide on sizing, please click here.

This may seem like quite a bit to keep track of. However, once you get it done (at any tailor or decent clothing store) and write it down somewhere (we love Evernote), you’re good to go.

The benefits of knowing your measurements are many. It means the difference between a killer fit and ‘just settling’. You’ll also be super efficient while shopping and deciding what to go for.

Ballin On A Budget: Stick To The Plan

Like many things in life, young professional clothes shopping really boils down to a numbers game. Not only will having a premeditated amount help with your personal finances, it’ll help you to have laser focus while shopping (this includes online shopping as well).

Having a defined budget in mind before you set foot in a store (or visit a website) will allow you to keep your personal finances in check. It’s never a good idea to get a live outside your means.

Moreover, you’ll avoid being pressured into purchasing items outside of your budget. If you stick to your guns and stand firm, sometimes you will be able to get the price of an item lowered as the employee may want to hit their quota or make a commission.

Young Professional Fashion: What’s Your Style?

A deceptively simple question: what’s your style? This is not an easy question to answer.

What type of colors work best with your skin tone? How do you want to be perceived by others? What kind of fit looks good with your body type? Are their certain fabric textures that you prefer?

If you can come up with 5-7 bullet points summarizing your style type, you’ll be able to much more easily concentrate on building a proper wardrobe of young professional work clothes. As people make snap judgments about your appearance, this is a question you don’t want to skim over.

